Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Willow Creek Community Church
100 S. Main St.
Crystal Lake., IL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Willow Creek Community Church
100 S. Main St.
Crystal Lake., IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Lange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene J. Lange


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene J. Lange Obituary
Charlene J. Lange

Born: July 6, 1942; in Chicago, IL

Died: December 2, 2019; in Barrington, IL

Charlene J. Lange, 77, of Crystal Lake passed away December 2, 2019.

She was born July 6, 1942 in Chicago to Arthur and Alice (Eyman) Day.

Charlene's faith was very important to her and she was an active member of Willow Creek Community Church in Crystal Lake. She also enjoyed her garden and pond.

Charlene is survived by her children, Tina (William) Tobin and Kenneth J. Ponczek; her step-son, Matthew (Yvette) Lange; her grandchildren, James (Debrah) Dixon, Elizabeth Dixon, Nicole Kreger, Daniel Ponczek, Cody Ponczek, Maralee (Asher) Biddle, Isaac Lange, and Alicia Lange; and her favorite great-grandchildren, Tayler, Anthony, James, Jaryd, Jayden, Kyara, Alexis, Jozlyn, Myles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Lange; and her sister, Jenny Myers.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 3 to 5pm on Friday, December 6 at Willow Creek Community Church, 100 S. Main St., Crystal Lake. There will be a memorial service at 5pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willow Creek Community Church-Crystal Lake.

Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -