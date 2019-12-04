|
|
Charlene J. Lange
Born: July 6, 1942; in Chicago, IL
Died: December 2, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Charlene J. Lange, 77, of Crystal Lake passed away December 2, 2019.
She was born July 6, 1942 in Chicago to Arthur and Alice (Eyman) Day.
Charlene's faith was very important to her and she was an active member of Willow Creek Community Church in Crystal Lake. She also enjoyed her garden and pond.
Charlene is survived by her children, Tina (William) Tobin and Kenneth J. Ponczek; her step-son, Matthew (Yvette) Lange; her grandchildren, James (Debrah) Dixon, Elizabeth Dixon, Nicole Kreger, Daniel Ponczek, Cody Ponczek, Maralee (Asher) Biddle, Isaac Lange, and Alicia Lange; and her favorite great-grandchildren, Tayler, Anthony, James, Jaryd, Jayden, Kyara, Alexis, Jozlyn, Myles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Lange; and her sister, Jenny Myers.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 3 to 5pm on Friday, December 6 at Willow Creek Community Church, 100 S. Main St., Crystal Lake. There will be a memorial service at 5pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willow Creek Community Church-Crystal Lake.
Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 4, 2019