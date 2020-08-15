Charlene M. Parmer
Born: July 30, 1946
Died: August 9, 2020
Charlene M. Parmer, 74 of Huntley, died peacefully, August 9, 2020
Visitation will be from 9-10am Friday, August 21, 2020at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley.
Charlene was born July 30, 1946 the daughter of Albert and Merle McAtee. On November 27, 1965 she married David Parmer. She worked as an IT consultant for GE Healthcare. Char was very active at St. Mary Church and was part of the KC woman's auxiliary, hospital ministry as well as part of the funeral lunch team 4. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, David, her children, Dave (Donna) Parmer, Keith (Cathy Bayer) Parmer and Andrea (Kevin) Walter, by her 9 grandchildren, Scott, Stacey, Sean, Shelby, Ellen, Kelly, Cash, Zane and Wren, she is also survived by her brothers, Don (Lynda) McAtee, Ed (Dorothy) McAtee and sister, Beth (Gus) Wiegman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Confraternity of Jesus, PO Box 812, Huntley IL 60142.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com