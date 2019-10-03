|
|
Charlene Rae Landers
Born: October 12, 1941
Died: September 26, 2019
On September 26, 2019, Charlene Rae Landers (List) passed away at the age of 77, surrounded by her family.
Born on October 12, 1941, Char was better known by her loved ones as "Nonnie", a moniker that became synonymous with her kind heart, selfless nature, and love and devotion to her friends and family. She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and loyalty that will continue to live on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, a family that she loved and cared for above and beyond anything else in the world and all of whom will never forget her exuberance.
She is survived by her brothers, Terry (Martha), Edwin (Carol), and Chalmer List; her children, Edward (Christine) Landers, Debra (Brian) Stevens, and Elizabeth (David) Grever; her grandchildren, Joshua (Katie) Stevens, Chelsea (Justin) Stevens, Dylan Stevens, Courtney (Randy) Robaczewski, Dawson Grever, Hannah Grever, Kelsey Landers, Brittney Landers, Hailey Landers, and Andrew (Hannah) Hawes; and her great-grandchildren, August, Penelope, Aurora, Piper, and Eloise; along with several wonderful nieces and nephews.
Although we will miss our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend, we take great solace that she is at rest and is once again reunited with her beloved husband Edward Landers, and her parents, Chalmer and Eleanor List.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 3, 2019