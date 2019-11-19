Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Brennan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. Brennan


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles A. Brennan Obituary
CHARLES A. BRENNAN

Born: May 25,1944; in Braddock, PA

Died: November 14, 2019; in Cary, IL

Chuck was born May 25,1944 in Braddock, PA to Charles and Irene Brennan. He passed away peacefully November 14, 2019 in Cary. Chuck was born and raised in Braddock, PA. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Army, serving in Germany. He moved to IL in 1973 with his wife and has called IL home since then.

Chuck was an avid sportsman; loved hunting and musky fishing in his beloved Northwoods of WI. He played rugby for over 25 years with the Pittsburgh Club and the Chicago Griffins (fondly known as "The General"), having every inch of his body either stitched, plastered or bruised - but loving every minute of it.

He gave freely of his time and energy as a transport volunteer at Centegra McHenry Hospital, spreading joy as Santa each year to friends and neighbors, bringing Holy Communion to patients in the local hospital for St. Thomas the Apostle Church.

His quick wit and crazy humor and subtle (or not) one-liners were legendary, always coaxing a smile or a laugh from those lucky enough to be in his presence.

His kindness, generosity and caring nature will be forever remembered by those who were fortunate to bea part of his "life well lived."

Chuck is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rose "Dolly"; sister, Linda (Joe) Melodini; niece Amanda (Tony) Parisi; nephew, Kevin (Julie) Simurda; sister in law, Joanne DiGnazio; and brother in law, John (Stacy) Popovich.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial visitation will begin at 10am until the memorial service at 12pm, Friday December 6 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Prostate Cancer Fund, panfoundation.org.

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 19 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -