Charles Class



Born: March 29, 1929



Died: April 10, 2019



Charles "Chuck" Class, age 90 of Spring Grove, IL, passed away Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Alden-Long Grove Medical Center in Long Grove, IL. He was born March 29, 1929 in Chicago, the son of the late Clarence and Nadine (Touty) Class. He was married to Lorraine "Lolly" Brunmen on Sept. 9, 1950 in Chicago and she passed away Oct. 6, 2018, having resided most of their 68 years in Spring Grove. Chuck learned to fly at the age of 16 and received his private pilot license, becoming the youngest pilot at 17, for a day. On Jan. 9, 1951 he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as a sergeant in the 8th Engineers of the 1st Cavalry in Korea for two years, 18 months. He served as finance officer (20 years) adjutant and commander of American Legion Post 703 in Fox Lake, joining in 1977. He also served as Commander of VFW Post 9655 for two years. He enjoyed his motorcycle, snowmobiling and fishing. He worked as a floor sander/finisher and ceramic tile setter and in his golden years drove delivery for a dental company. Chuck is survived by two daughters, Cathy Filwett of Spring, Denise Rudolph of Wonder Lake; five grandchildren Guy (Annette) Filwett, Troy Filwett, Stephanie Rudolph/Branham, Tonya (Mike) Ziobrowski and Becky Rudolph; four great grandchildren Mila, Natalia and Max Filwett and Charles "CJ" Branham, a brother-in-law Richard (Mary Jeanne) Monhardt, nieces and nephews; a dear friend Ray, plus his Legion and VFW brothers. Memorial visitation will be from 1:00 to 5 p.m. Saturday April 27, 2019 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St, Richmond with the service at 5:00 p.m. with military honors to follow. Please NO flowers. Memorials may be made to the family, who in turn, will donate to a veterans organization in his honor.