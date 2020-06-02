Charles Dennis Coventry



Born: November 18, 1948



Died: May 25, 2020



Charles "Charlie" Dennis Coventry, November 18, 1948 - May 25, 2020. Charlie was a long-time resident of Trout Valley, Illinois. After retiring, he spent most of his time on peaceful Buckatabon Lake in Conover, Wisconsin. Charlie graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School in 1967. Some of his fondest memories were at the University of Illinois in Champaign where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and met Donna Schwilk on a blind date. He graduated from U of I in 1971 and married Donna in 1972. After earning an MBA from Northern Illinois University, he worked as a stockbroker and spent the latter half of his career as a financial adviser.



Charlie was happiest when he was involved with his community. He coached little league baseball, was often selected to coach the all-star team, and served on the board of directors for Cary Youth Baseball. In Conover, he was the fundraiser and "weed warrior" for the Buckatabon Lakes Association. Charlie was quite the character, and was well liked by family, friends, clients, and members of the community. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.



Charlie is survived by his wife Donna (née Schwilk), sister Kathryn Coventry, and two sons, Christopher (Christina) and Robert, with whom he shared his love of nature, fishing, finance, and sports. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Evan, Noah, and Caitlin.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Berkley and Francis (née O'Shea) Coventry.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Buckatabon Lakes Assn. Inc., PO Box 133, Conover, WI 54519.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store