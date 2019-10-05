|
Charles E. Donner
Born: June 24, 1937; in Rockford, IL
Died: October 2, 2019; in Belvidere, IL
Charles (Chuck) passed away peacefully in a care center in Belvidere, IL after a long illness.
Chuck was born June 24, 1937, to Harry and Aldine Donner. He was married to Marie Buckingham on October 15, 1955.
He is survived by his wife Marie; daughters Linda (Joe Ehlers) Wegleiz and Marsha Gile (DeWitt) and his son Chas Donner; a sister Beverly (Arthur) Koehn; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Chuck enjoyed gardening, woodworking, vacationing out west, casinos, game shows, and working on his cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents Aldine and Harry Donner, his brother Harry Donner; his mother-in-law Emma Buckingham and many other relatives very dear to him.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 5, 2019