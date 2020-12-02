Charles E. Sinkoske
Born: March 29, 1943
Died: November 28, 2020
Charles died peacefully at McHenry Hospital on November 28, 2020. Chuck was born on March 29, 1943 in McKeesport, PA. He graduated from St. Peter Catholic High School in 1961. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964 and served as a Russian linguist until 1968. Following his Service he completed a business degree at the University of Maryland where he met his wife. He worked as a software tester for the Dept. of Education in Washington, D.C. After retiring he and his wife moved to Woodstock, IL.
He enjoyed studying and learning new languages, reading, and keeping up on world events. He was outgoing and enjoyed conversing with his extended family, neighbors, and friends. Chuck was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Woodstock.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Isobel Sinkoske of McKeesport, PA.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (nee Pohlman) of 36 years, his sister Carol Boone, two nephews, and his sister-in-law, Betty Pohlman.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church of Woodstock, IL.
For more information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, Woodstock at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com
