1/1
Charles E. Sinkoske
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. Sinkoske

Born: March 29, 1943

Died: November 28, 2020

Charles died peacefully at McHenry Hospital on November 28, 2020. Chuck was born on March 29, 1943 in McKeesport, PA. He graduated from St. Peter Catholic High School in 1961. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964 and served as a Russian linguist until 1968. Following his Service he completed a business degree at the University of Maryland where he met his wife. He worked as a software tester for the Dept. of Education in Washington, D.C. After retiring he and his wife moved to Woodstock, IL.

He enjoyed studying and learning new languages, reading, and keeping up on world events. He was outgoing and enjoyed conversing with his extended family, neighbors, and friends. Chuck was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Woodstock.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Isobel Sinkoske of McKeesport, PA.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (nee Pohlman) of 36 years, his sister Carol Boone, two nephews, and his sister-in-law, Betty Pohlman.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church of Woodstock, IL.

For more information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, Woodstock at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved