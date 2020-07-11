Charles E. Thacker, Sr.
Born: November 18, 1928; in Pineville, KY
Died: July 9, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Charles E. Thacker, Sr., a resident of Crystal Lake, since 1958, passed away at 91 years of age on July 9, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington after many years battling cancer.
He was born in Pineville (Tinsley), KY on November 18, 1928 to Curtis and Edith (Mealer) Thacker. After high school he served four years during the Korean Conflict in the US Navy with the rank of YN3 after graduating from the US Naval Academy, Newport, Rhode Island.
He was a strong believer in Jesus Christ having been baptized as a youth at Binghamtown Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY. He was a loyal charter member since 1960 of the First Baptist Church of Crystal Lake, where he served in many capacities as Deacon, Treasurer, Song Leader, on several Pastor Search Committees, site location, and others.
Charles is survived by his wife of 66 years, Loris (Burchfield) Thacker. He is also survived by his daughter, Edith (Greg) Barrett, his sons, Charles (Julie) Thacker, Jr. and John Martin (Sherri) Thacker, all in Crystal Lake area along with six grandchildren and spouses, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Walter (Rose) Thacker, Harrogate, TN; sisters, Cleo Conway, Bradenton, FL, and Betty Jo (Ray) Turner, Harrogate, TN; a beloved brother-in-law, Randall Wilson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Everett, Ray, and Leon Thacker; and two sisters, Edna Wilson and Helen Yeary.
Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm on Monday, July 13 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. There will be a service at 1pm. Due to current restrictions there will be a limit of 50 people at one time, please also remember face coverings and social distancing. A wave or an elbow tap are encouraged.
Interment will be in Windridge Memorial Park with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Crystal Lake, 6502 S. Route 31, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com
.