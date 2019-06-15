Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 248-2320
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hohman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles F. Hohman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles F. Hohman Obituary
Charles F. Hohman

Born: January 7, 1937; in Braddock, PA

Died: June 12, 2019; in Elkhorn, WI

Charles F. "Chuck" Hohman, 82, of Lake Geneva, WI and formerly of Lake In The Hills, Il passed away at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born on January 7, 1937 in Braddock, PA son of Edward and Edna (Gifford) Hohman. Chuck Married Carol Ann Novy in Chicago and they have been together of over 56 years.

He is survived by his loving wife Carol, Children Christine (Mark) Farrell, Carl (Lynn) Hohman, Cheryl (Mike) Philpot, Catherine (Michael) Lengvenis, Charles E. (Cindy) Hohman and Cameron (Jenifer) Hohman; as well as sister Carol Thorhauer and sister-in-laws Sharon (Mike) Mulligan, Susan Pape. Chuck is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and children Charles, Jr. and Rebecca. Chuck was a long-time coin collector.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) from 11am - 1pm, and again on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church (4206 Elm W. St., McHenry, IL) from 9 to 11 a.m. with a services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Genoa City.

Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now