charles fred tanzerBorn: February 24, 1942Died: May 21, 2020Charles ("Chuck", aka "Corky") Fred Tanzer, passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Northwestern Hospital. Charles was born Feb 24, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, to parents Vernon and Hazel Tanzer.He is survived by Wife Phyllis Tanzer (née Bracken) Son Cory Tanzer (Sara) and Grandson Theo Tanzer, brother Vernon (Mike) Tanzer.Charles graduated Proviso High School and attended Triton College in Chicago. Charles along with his brother Mike Tanzer carried on the family business. His experience as a master Pressman in the Chicago Loop, lead to a second career in his later years with Xerox. Charles consulted for a variety companies, assisting them with improvements to printing operations and implementing color copiers. Charles retired to Huntley, IL , where he enjoyed time with friends, family and fishing during the summer months. As an avid bowler year round, he would help organize and enjoyed attending the mens breakfast. Charles described his time in Dell Webb as some of the greatest years of his life. In addition to making friends in the area, Charles enjoyed playing poker and other card games with his friends. In 2017, Charles first grandson was born, Theo Tanzer and he enjoyed many days with him. Charles left a lasting impression on many and was always known as a man willing to lend a hand to those in need. Charles will be missed.