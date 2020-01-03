|
|
Charles J. Dvorak
Born: March 16, 1925
Died: December 30, 2019
Charles J. Dvorak, age 94 of Mt. Prospect formerly of Cary passed away on December 30, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital. He was born March 16, 1925 in Barrington, the son of Robert and Helen Dvorak.
Charles is survived by his wife Joanne K. Dvorak, a sister Agnes Dvorak, a brother Paul (Carol) Dvorak and step-children: Vincent (Deborah) Talaber, Laura Martinez and Kathleen Grillo as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings: Robert (Audrial) Dvorak, Donald (Josephine) Dvorak, Vernon (Rilla) Dvorak and Richard (Mary Lou) Dvorak.
Visitation for Charles will take place Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver lake Rd., Cary. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, January 7th at 10:30 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 4120 First St., Cary and followed by burial with military honors at St. John Nepomucene Cemetery.
Memorials would be appreciated to the Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210 For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 3, 2020