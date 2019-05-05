Charles L. Joosten



Born: August 26, 1929, in Waukegan, IL



Died: April 26, 2019, in Woodstock, IL



Charlie, a man dearly loved by his family and friends, passed away peacefully at Valley Hi Nursing Home on April 26, 2019, at the age of 89, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born August 26, 1929, to the late Joseph and Beulah Joosten. On February 29, 1964, he married the love of his life, Sally. Charlie was a family man who adored his children and grandchildren. He owned his own heating and air-conditioning business in Woodstock and was known by his customers as a kind, fair and honest business man. In his later years, Charlie enjoyed going to his property, which he fondly referred to as "The Ranch," and working on his "toys." His friends and family not only knew him for his quick wit and sense of humor, but also as one who always made time to lend a helping hand to those who needed it. He was a man of great character, loved by many and will be greatly missed.



Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Orville, Joseph, and James, his sisters Judith Jean, Charlotte, and Geraldine, son Gary and daughter Theresa.



Charlie leaves behind his wife, Sally, son Scott, daughter Dawn (Gary) Rowe, grandchildren Joseph, Haley and Jacob Rowe, brother Duane, sisters Delores, Beverly, and Nella, and many nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held at the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock, on Friday, May 10th 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with visitation continuing at 10:00 am Saturday, May 11th until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am.



We would like to thank the staff at Valley Hi and Solace Hospice for the outstanding care and the love they gave Charlie. We are forever grateful.



For more information, contact Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 815-338-1710 or at www.slmcfh.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 5, 2019