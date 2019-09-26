|
Charles L. Van Hof
Charles L. Van Hof, 70, was born in Chicago, IL and passed away on September 21, 2019, in Crystal Lake, IL.
Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 11am until the time of service at 12:30pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL.
He leaves to mourn his loving wife, Gloria; children: Jeremy (Jill) Van Hof, Christopher (Andrea) Van Hof, Jane Van Hof, Zachary Van Hof and Virginia VanHof; siblings: Janis (David) Versluis and the late Thomas (Mary) Van Hof.
Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For full obituary and information, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 26, 2019