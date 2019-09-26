Northwest Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Charles L. VanHoff Obituary
Charles L. Van Hof

Born: Date; In Town

Died: Date; In Town

Charles L. Van Hof, 70, was born in Chicago, IL and passed away on September 21, 2019, in Crystal Lake, IL.

Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 11am until the time of service at 12:30pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL.

He leaves to mourn his loving wife, Gloria; children: Jeremy (Jill) Van Hof, Christopher (Andrea) Van Hof, Jane Van Hof, Zachary Van Hof and Virginia VanHof; siblings: Janis (David) Versluis and the late Thomas (Mary) Van Hof.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For full obituary and information, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
