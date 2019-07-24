Charles "Chuck" L. Zuber



Charles (Chuck) L. Zuber, 89, of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 with family by his side. Charles lived along the Fox River in McHenry for 49 years before moving to Twin Lakes in 2018 to be close to family. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Gertrude (Gert) V. Zuber and a daughter, Mary Forbes.



Chuck was a man who focused his life on faith, family, and friends. A devoted father, he gave his family the best gifts in the world - unconditional love, encouragement, and a faith in God. A water lover, Chuck spent many weekends boating and fishing on the Fox River. He especially enjoyed taking his granddaughter on the wave runner. When he wasn't on the water, Chuck could be found golfing, watching movies, cheering for the Cubs, caring for his yard (taking pride in cutting his grass with precision), or spending time with family. One of his many endearing qualities was his passion for food - his wife's home cooked meals, Chicago style hot dogs, Nick's Pizza, hot fudge sundaes, chocolate, pecans, and Pepsi.



During his long-time career designing brake parts for Affinia Corporation in McHenry, Chuck enjoyed solving design challenges and working with his close friend, Bill Roberts. Known for his ability to fix almost anything, Chuck was always ready to help family and friends with any project. Willow Creek Church was his place of worship for over 25 years and he enjoyed serving for the volunteer grounds crew ministry.



Chuck is survived by daughters, Barbara Fouts (Wade) and Karen McLemore; granddaughter Alexandra Zuber (Jake Everett); grandsons, Matthew Fouts and James Forbes (Lindsay), and a son-in-law, John Forbes (Sherry).



A private memorial will take place in August. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] or to [email protected] Published in the Northwest Herald on July 24, 2019