Charles Michael Mullen, Jr.
Born: December 13, 1937; in Chicago, IL
Died: February 27, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Charles Michael "Chuck" Mullen, Jr., age 82, of Johnsburg, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine-McHenry Hospital.
He was born December 13, 1937 in Chicago to Charles Sr. and Mary (Piggott) Mullen. On November 21, 1959, he married the love of his life, Sandra Beager, at St. Mary Catholic Church in McHenry.
Chuck proudly served his country in The United States Army from 1956 to 1958. He was a resident of McHenry County for more than 65 years, moving from Chicago to Lily Lake in 1953, and was employed by Precision Twist Drill for over 35 years. He was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg.
Chuck was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who treasured time with his family above all else. He was very proud of his strong Irish heritage. Chuck was a talented artist, who loved to paint, draw and make cherished Christmas decorations for his family. Chuck also enjoyed spending time outdoors camping and fishing. He took great pleasure in his extensive collection of Christmas decorations and hosting his annual St. Patrick's Day party for his family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Sandra; four children, Chuck III (Ruth) Mullen, Dan Mullen, Scott Mullen and Rena (George) Lauer; grandchildren, Michael (Steph) Mullen, Timothy (Madeline) Mullen, Chrissy (Doug) Mattos, Kelly Mullen, Rachel (Jay) Hawk, Lauren (Josh) Garneau, Luke (Meghan) Lauer, Christi Lauer (Jason Fisher), Megan and Dana Gandee, and Katie Lauer; six and Â½ great-grandchildren; brothers Jack Mullen and Ed (MaryBeth) Mullen, sister Margaret (Don) Taylor, sister-in-law Deanna Graham; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Gene and Richard; his in-laws, Siegfried and Elizabeth Beager; and sister-in-law, Jeanine Schultz.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL. Visitation will resume Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the funeral home from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. prayers, before proceeding to the 10:00 a.m. funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, 2302 W. Church Street, Johnsburg, IL.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, the family suggests memorials to the American Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.org.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit ww.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 3, 2020