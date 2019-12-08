|
|
Charles R. Randolph
Born: December 25, 1940; in Akron, OH
Died: November 26, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Charles Richard Randolph, Chick to his friends and family, passed away on November 26, 2019 after a year long battle with brain cancer. He was born in Akron, Ohio, the son of Antoinette Randolph and Milan Sekerich, and stepson of Douglas Randolph, and graduated from Wooster College in Wooster, Ohio.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Lydia, his daughters Denise (Tom), Diane (Noah) and his granddaughter Natalia.
He inspired many people in our extended family with his enthusiasm for outdoor life and swimming, especially on yearly trips to Canada's Pigeon Lake, where he taught many kids to waterski and caught dinner every day. He was a passionate golfer and recently enjoyed discovering new courses in Michigan with his sons in law. He worked at the Allstate Corporate Office for 34 years and also as a school bus driver in retirement. He and Lydia traveled extensively in later years, including a memorable trip to Israel in 2014, and glacier climbing in New Zealand.
He was an active member at St. Barnabas Lutheran Church in Cary, Il where he loved singing with the choir and working with youth groups. He oversaw the building committee at St. Barnabas during their expansion and was very proud of the new sanctuary. He founded the local Indian Princess group with his daughters and was a successful swim coach at the Crystal Lake YMCA.
The family would like to thank all of our friends, JourneyCare Hospice and Bright Star Home Health Care for their tireless help and assistance.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Charles' life will be held at St. Barnabas on December 14th, 8901 Cary Algonquin Rd in Cary, at 10am. Please also join us directly afterward for a lunch buffet overlooking the 18th hole at Cary Country Club, 2400 Grove Lane in Cary. To personally honor Charles' life, please consider a random act of kindness in his memory.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 8, 2019