James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Charles Roger Ziller

Charles Roger Ziller Obituary
Charles Roger Ziller

Born: July 15, 1932; in Pontiac, IL

Died: March 31, 2019; in Woodstock, IL

Charles Roger Ziller, 86, of Huntley passed away Sunday evening, March 31, 2019, at JourneyCare Hospice in Woodstock.

He was born July 15, 1932, in Pontiac the son of Charles D. and Martha May (Hoskins) Ziller. Roger was an U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War. After he returned home, he married Georgia Freezy in Huntley in 1969. He was a longtime member of the American Legion. Roger was a truck driver all his life, ending his career working for one of his best friends, Kevin Stark at Stark Trucking. He will be missed by all.

Surviving are his brothers, Bert (Wilma), Ronald, Paul (Fern), Keith, Daniel (Jean Marie), and Larry; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Georgia on March 11, 2012; brothers, Allen, and Thomas; and sister, Judith Kaiser.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, April 5 at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley with Rev. Lance Lackore officiating. Burial will follow in the Huntley Cemetery.

Visitation will be prior to services at the funeral home from 9:00 to 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the First Congregational Church, 11628 E. Main St., Huntley.

Information (847) 669-5111 or visit online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
