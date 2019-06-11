Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Charles Ron Church

Born: March 11, 1936; in Woodstock, IL

Died: June 6, 2019; in Woodstock, IL

Charles Ron Church, 83, of Marengo, passed away on June 6, 2019 at the JourneyCare Hospice in Woodstock.

He was born March 11, 1936 in Woodstock to Frank and Nellie (Widman) Church. He married Patricia Marsh on June 13, 1959 and together they had four beautiful daughters.

Ron worked for many years as a salesman for heavy equipment, where he became a member of the Masters Club, earning a trip to Ireland.

Ron loved working outside in his yard and doing projects like making special keepsake boxes for his family. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, his two grandsons, and great grandson.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pat Church; daughters, Pam Bentley, Michelle (Ray) Slack; grandsons, Matt (Emily) Bentley, Michael (Apryl) Slack; great grandson, Braxton Slack; sister in law, Mary Church; and many nephews, nieces, and great friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Ronda and Kim Church; his parents; his father and mother in law; brothers, Floyd, Lloyd, Richard, Del, Ralph, Lloyd, Bob, Leonard, and Franklin; sisters, Sally, Margaret, and Pearl; brothers in law, Tony Leinenger, Ronie Endres, and Fritz Reese; and sisters in law, Laurabelle, Lucille, Evelyn, and Hazel.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 201 W. South Street, Woodstock from 11:00 am until the Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in the McHenry County memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.

The family would like to thank JourneyCare Hospice for the care Ron received

For more information, call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney funeral home at (815) 338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019
