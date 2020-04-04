|
Charles W. Ahsmann Sr.
Born: May 24, 1935
Died: March 11, 2020
Charles W. Ahsmann Sr., 84, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Charles was born in Chicago, IL, on May 24, 1935. He married the love of his life, Barbara (Pehan), on September 8, 1956.
He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. He retired from a career in typography/printing in 1999.
Charles is survived by his three sons, Charles Jr. (Ruth), Chris (Jolanda) and Steve (Dawn); his grandchildren, Will, Madi, Nate, Joe, Claudia, Annie and Craig; his sisters, Karen, Karole, Nancy and Phyllis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emelia; his wife Barbara; and his brothers, Lee and John.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , www.michaeljfox.org/donate or Journeycare Foundation, www.journeycare.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For informationor to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call815-459-3411.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 4, 2020