Charles W. Ahsmann Sr.


1935 - 2020
Charles W. Ahsmann Sr. Obituary
Charles W. Ahsmann Sr.

Born: May 24, 1935

Died: March 11, 2020

Charles W. Ahsmann Sr., 84, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Charles was born in Chicago, IL, on May 24, 1935. He married the love of his life, Barbara (Pehan), on September 8, 1956.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. He retired from a career in typography/printing in 1999.

Charles is survived by his three sons, Charles Jr. (Ruth), Chris (Jolanda) and Steve (Dawn); his grandchildren, Will, Madi, Nate, Joe, Claudia, Annie and Craig; his sisters, Karen, Karole, Nancy and Phyllis; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emelia; his wife Barbara; and his brothers, Lee and John.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , www.michaeljfox.org/donate or Journeycare Foundation, www.journeycare.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -