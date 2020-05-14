Charles W. Fischer
1921 - 2020
Charles W. Fischer

Charles W. "Bud" Fischer of Westchester, age 98. U.S. Navy World War II Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Loretta Agnes, nee Devitt and the late Mary Elizabeth "Marie", nee Lechtenberg; dear father of Judith K. Fischer, Robert W. (Rosemary) Fischer, Paul F. (Lauren) Fischer and the late Charles J. (Karyn) Fischer and the late William P. Fischer; proud grandfather of Loretta Schneider, Charles Fischer, Michael Fischer, Adam Fischer, Jonathan Clasing, Danielle Clasing, Kelly Fischer, Robert Fischer, Frances Guerra, Patrick Fischer, Cameron Fischer, Kevin Fischer, Brittany Bowen and Zachary Fischer; great-grandfather of Katelyn Schneider, Emily Frucci, Alex Fischer, Brandon Fischer, Cayla Fischer, Dylan Fischer, Skylar Fischer, Adam Guerra,Andrew Guerra, Olivia Fischer, Finnigan Fischer and Charlie Bowen; dear brother of Dorothy Kaplan and the late Marian Mullen Del Senno.

Due to the Covid-19 Crisis, services were private. Celebration of Life memorial to be scheduled post-Covid. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L


Published in Northwest Herald on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
May 6, 2020
Judy,
So very sorry for your loss.
I remember in high school many stories about your family.
Think of you often and am praying for you and your family at this sad time.
Pam
Pam Ceik
Friend
