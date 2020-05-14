Charles W. FischerCharles W. "Bud" Fischer of Westchester, age 98. U.S. Navy World War II Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Loretta Agnes, nee Devitt and the late Mary Elizabeth "Marie", nee Lechtenberg; dear father of Judith K. Fischer, Robert W. (Rosemary) Fischer, Paul F. (Lauren) Fischer and the late Charles J. (Karyn) Fischer and the late William P. Fischer; proud grandfather of Loretta Schneider, Charles Fischer, Michael Fischer, Adam Fischer, Jonathan Clasing, Danielle Clasing, Kelly Fischer, Robert Fischer, Frances Guerra, Patrick Fischer, Cameron Fischer, Kevin Fischer, Brittany Bowen and Zachary Fischer; great-grandfather of Katelyn Schneider, Emily Frucci, Alex Fischer, Brandon Fischer, Cayla Fischer, Dylan Fischer, Skylar Fischer, Adam Guerra,Andrew Guerra, Olivia Fischer, Finnigan Fischer and Charlie Bowen; dear brother of Dorothy Kaplan and the late Marian Mullen Del Senno.Due to the Covid-19 Crisis, services were private. Celebration of Life memorial to be scheduled post-Covid. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L