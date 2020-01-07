|
Charles Witte
Born: October 13, 1932; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 3, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Charles "Chuck" Witte, age 87, of Spring Grove, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at JourneyCare, Barrington, Illinois.
He was born in Chicago, IL on October 13, 1932, a son of the late Irene (Grobarek) and Charles M. Witte.
He grew up in Skokie, IL. In 1952 at the age of 20, he joined the Air Force and spent one year in Korea, the last year of the war. Chuck was based the next three years at Kinross Air Force Base in Kinross, MI in the Air Police. He made Staff Sgt. at the age of 23.
He attended the American Academy of Art in Chicago, where he met the love of his life, Betty. They were married in Chicago on August 30, 1960.
He was employed by International Harvester for over 20 years, retiring from the position of Trade Show Coordinator.
His biggest passion was painting, specializing in sports scenes. He loved the White Sox (liked the Cubs, too) and the Bears.
Chuck will be dearly missed by his devoted wife Betty; daughter Sue Witte, of Spring Grove, IL; son Dan (Desiree) Witte, of Lake Forest, IL; daughter Nancy Witte, of New Orleans, LA; grandchildren Olivia, Charlie, Nathaniel and Emily; sister Marianne Beckman, of Milwaukee, WI and sister-in-law Jeanne Johnston of Munster, IN.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St., Richmond. Mass of Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. Wed. Jan 8, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2118 Main St., Spring Grove, IL, with Rev. Msgr. Joseph Jarmoluk officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter Cemetery in Spring Grove, IL with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Chuck's name may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church 2118 Main St. Spring Grove, IL 60081.
For information please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 7, 2020