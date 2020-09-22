Charles Zange

Charles ZangeBorn: December 3, 1937; in Elgin, ILDied: September 17, 2020; in Palm Coast, FLCharles (Charlie) Zange, 82, passed peacefully on September 17, 2020 in Palm Coast, Florida surrounded by his loving family.Charlie was born in Elgin, Illinois on December 3, 1937 to Ronald and Camille (nee Hubowicz) Zange.Charlie married Judith (Judy) Warner on March 12, 1960. Judy was the love of his life and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.Charlie and Judy lived in Algonquin for 58 years before retiring to Palm Coast, Florida. He built his painting and decorating business into a building business before retiring from building in 1979. As a visionary and not ready to slow down, he and Judy purchased property on the west side of Algonquin to develop Terrace Hill Golf Course in 1983. Terrace Hill was run by the Zange Family for 35 years.As a strong patriarch, Charlie was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. His grandchildren affectionately called him "Papa". His family was his greatest joy. Charlie loved taking his entire family on vacations to Disney World every year. For over 40 years he also enjoyed family boat trips on the Fox River, the Chain O'Lakes, and Lake Geneva, WI.Throughout his life Charlie was loved by a large extended family of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Having spent 80 years in Algonquin, he has forever touched the lives of countless others.Charlie was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He served as a board member of the Algonquin State Bank for many years. Charlie was always available to help with his expert skills and craftmanship when family and friends had home improvements and repairs. When it came to sports, Charlie never missed "Game Day" and was a die-hard Bears fan.Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Judy; devoted children, Ron (Janice) Zange of Lake in the Hills, IL, Pam Zange (Keith Pearson) of Palm Harbor, FL, and Debbie (Rich) Martinez of Palm Coast, FL. Charlie loved and spoiled his grandchildren, Jackie Zange, Palatine, IL, Jessica Zange (Nik Hanson), Brookfield, WI, Charles Zange, Washington DC, Ethan Martinez, Palm Coast, FL, and Seth Martinez, Palm Coast, FL. He also loved and spoiled his adoring great-grandchildren, Evelyn and William Hanson of Brookfield, WI.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Camille Zange, and brothers Gerald Zange and Richard Zange (surviving sister-in law, Sandy).Service and internment will be private.