Charlotte MeronkBorn: September 11, 1930Died: May 4, 2020Charlotte "Lottie" Meronk (September 11, 1930 - May 4, 2020), loving daughter to the late Steven and Mary Strawa, predeceased by husband, Saverio "Cookie" Venetucci; grandson, Christian Venetucci; husband, Charles "Chuck" Meronk; sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Robert Skaja.She is survived by her children, James (Linda) Venetucci, Robert (Laurie) Venetucci, Donna Bogosh; step-daughter, Linda (Randy) Herhold; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to organizations supporting nurses and first responders.All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium.For more information please log onto www.strangfuneral.org or call (847)223-8122.