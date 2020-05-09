Charlotte Meronk
Born: September 11, 1930
Died: May 4, 2020
Charlotte "Lottie" Meronk (September 11, 1930 - May 4, 2020), loving daughter to the late Steven and Mary Strawa, predeceased by husband, Saverio "Cookie" Venetucci; grandson, Christian Venetucci; husband, Charles "Chuck" Meronk; sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Robert Skaja.
She is survived by her children, James (Linda) Venetucci, Robert (Laurie) Venetucci, Donna Bogosh; step-daughter, Linda (Randy) Herhold; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to organizations supporting nurses and first responders.
All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 9, 2020.