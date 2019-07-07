Cheryl Celli



Born: March 26, 1962 Chicago, IL



Died: June 25, 2019 Crystal Lake, IL



Cheryl (Nick) Celli, 57, of Crystal Lake, left this world on June 25, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born March 26,1962 to Jay Nick and Joann (Doerr) Nick in Chicago, IL.



Cheryl grew up on the Southeast side of Chicago, where she attended George Washington Grade School and High School. A champion swimmer, she spent her summers lifeguarding at Calumet Beach, perched on the stands or patrolling the rocks.



As a freshman at Eureka College, she met her husband and the love of her life, Ernie Celli. Transferring to Illinois State University, she majored in Food Science while working at Katherine Beich Candies. Upon graduating, her talented sweet tooth landed her a career with the Nestle Corporation.



She eventually left her work in chocolate to become a full-time mother to her beloved children Brian and Lauren. She and Ernie put down roots in Crystal Lake - literally, as they were avid and enthusiastic gardeners. As her children grew older, she entered the work force again as a caring admissions counselor at Sherman Urgent Care.



Cheryl withstood her twenty-year battle with cancer long enough to raise her two children into adulthood, and to survive the death of her dear husband in 2017. She is survived by her children, Brian (Abbie) Celli; son, Lauren Celli; daughter, Sue (Tom) Steele; sister, Henry Nick; brother, Bobby Celli; brother-in-law, Emil Celli; father-in-law, Kristin Nguyen; niece, Samantha Nick; niece, and her four-legged sidekicks, Baja and Nala.



Please join us in remembering Cheryl on July 13, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 236 W. Crystal Lake Ave., Crystal Lake, IL.



Visiting hours will be from 10 to 11am followed by a memorial service from 11 to 12pm. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 7, 2019