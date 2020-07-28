Cheryl K. Danner
Born: September 13, 1945
Died: July 18, 2020
Cheryl K. Danner, 74, of Huntley, died peacefully in her home on July 18, 2020.
Cheryl was born in Missouri on September 13, 1945 to parents John and Cleo (nee Patrick) Estes.
Cheryl is survived by her sister, Ruth Lee, her sisters in law, Lucille Estes and Paulette Estes, her nephew James Robert (Carol) Lee, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nellis "Dan" Danner, her son, Brian Danner, her sister Betsy, her brothers, John Estes and Edwin Estes, and her brother in law, Donald Lee.
Cremation will be private at DeFiore Funeral Home.