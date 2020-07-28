1/1
Cheryl K. Danner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl K. Danner

Born: September 13, 1945

Died: July 18, 2020

Cheryl K. Danner, 74, of Huntley, died peacefully in her home on July 18, 2020.

Cheryl was born in Missouri on September 13, 1945 to parents John and Cleo (nee Patrick) Estes.

Cheryl is survived by her sister, Ruth Lee, her sisters in law, Lucille Estes and Paulette Estes, her nephew James Robert (Carol) Lee, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nellis "Dan" Danner, her son, Brian Danner, her sister Betsy, her brothers, John Estes and Edwin Estes, and her brother in law, Donald Lee.

Cremation will be private at DeFiore Funeral Home.For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved