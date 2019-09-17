|
|
Cheryl McDermott
Cheryl was born November 10, 1963 in Streator, IL. She was diagnosed with appendix cancer last November and passed away peacefully at her home September 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Cheryl would like all gifts made in her memory to: Fort Wilderness, PO Box 715, McNaughton, WI, 54543, or www.fortwilderness.com/give.
Immediate services for Cheryl will be held privately, however the family will host a "Celebration of Life" in a few weeks and the details will be shared by the family later.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 17, 2019