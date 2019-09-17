Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl McDermott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl McDermott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl McDermott Obituary
Cheryl McDermott

Cheryl was born November 10, 1963 in Streator, IL. She was diagnosed with appendix cancer last November and passed away peacefully at her home September 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Cheryl would like all gifts made in her memory to: Fort Wilderness, PO Box 715, McNaughton, WI, 54543, or www.fortwilderness.com/give.

Immediate services for Cheryl will be held privately, however the family will host a "Celebration of Life" in a few weeks and the details will be shared by the family later.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.