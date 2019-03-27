Chester L. Stevens, Jr.



Born: February 7, 1928



Died: March 21, 2019



Chester "Chet" L. Stevens, Jr, 91, of Boyd, WI, passed away Thursday, March 21st, 2019. He was born in Spring Grove Illinois Feb 7, 1928 to Chester L and Francis A (Thompson) Stevens. Chet spent his early years on the Fox and Mississippi rivers hunting ducks and pheasants with his dogs, and working on the family dairy farm. Chet loved his hunting dogs and enjoyed training them to hunt. He was also a big Chicago White Sox baseball fan and spent many afternoons at the ball park. He got to know old time professional ball players Billy Klaus, who came to the farm to hunt ducks, and Chuck Hiller.



Chet graduated from Richmond High School in 1946. He entered the Army in January 1951 and was stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was discharged in January 1953. He then worked at the Morton Chemical Co from 1953 until taking over the family farm in 1956. In 1969 the farm was taken over by the State of Illinois and is now part of the Chain O Lakes State Park.



Chet moved to Boyd in November 1970 and began dairy farming south of Boyd. In June 1978 he married Ann Eslinger and in doing so, inherited an instant family complete with kids, in-laws and grandkids. Chet and Ann continued dairy farming until 1990, then started raising Hereford cattle until 2012.



Visiting with Chet always brought about stories of "down home" in Illinois. Whether it was about duck hunting, his dogs or his friends, Chet always had a big smile on his face. He especially liked to tell about John Henry, a former slave that Chet's mom and dad brought into their home. Chet fondly remembered John Henry as just another member of the family. In 2017, Jim May, an old family friend and nationally renowned author, sat down and visited with Chet, reminiscing about the good old days. In 2018, the story of Jim and Chet's visit was featured in the Stanley Republican.



Chet is survived by his wife, Ann, of 40 years, step children Debbie (Thomas) Peterson, Gary (Bonnie) Eslinger, Pegi Eslinger and Kris (Steven) Bremness. He is also survived by 8 step grandchildren and 7 step great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bert, Frank (Dorothy) and Robert (Bonnie) Stevens, and sisters Lucy (Earl) Harrison and Edith (Willis) Stanek.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a service of Christian burial at 12:30 p.m. at Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott. Inurnment will be at St Joseph's cemetery at a later date.



Leiser Funeral Home