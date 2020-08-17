1/
Christina Ann (Rybowicz) Lake
Christina Ann Lake

(nee Rybowicz)

Born: February 20, 1957

Died: May 8, 2020

Christina Ann Lake (nee Rybowicz) died painlessly in her sleep on May 8, 2020; born on February 20, 1957 in Chicago, IL. The cause of death was unknown, although she had experienced a number of seizures in recent years. In 1991 she married Donald Lake, and they moved to Lake of the Ozarks , MO. in 1991, and then to Fox Lake Il in 2013. Chris is survived by her son Michael, and her three loving step children, Joni Sokic, Michael Lake , and Richard. Lake.


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 17, 2020.
