Christine Marie Dominick
Christine (nee Kuta) was born and raised in Chicago, the daughter of Alexander and Louise (nee Kalucki) Kuta.
She studied French at Clarke University in Dubuque, IA, and loved the year she spent in Grenoble, France. Christine enjoyed working for the Archbishop of Chicago before moving to Helena, MT, to start a family. She was the self-proclaimed "Proud Mama" of her children Yancy and Merrica. She later moved to McHenry, IL, where she had a long career at Dramatic Publishing. She traveled the world to visit Merrica, who now works for the US State Department, including trips to Japan and Morocco. In 2013, Christine moved to Seattle to live near Yancy, who teaches philosophy at Seattle University.
She passed away on Friday, December 13th. Christine was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy, and brother, Alexander Kuta, Jr., and is survived by her son Yancy Dominick, his wife Emily and son Franklin; and her daughter Merrica Heaton, her husband Nick, and their baby daughter Magnolia (now living in Nigeria).
Services will be held at St. James Cathedral (Seattle) at 2:30 on Thursday December 19th, with a private burial at a later date in the family plot in Chicago.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 18, 2019