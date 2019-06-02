Christine Wirth



Born: December 16th, 1966



Died: May 28, 2019



Christine Wirth, age 52, passed away May 28, 2019 with her loving family by her side.



Christine was born December 16th, 1966 in Woodstock, IL to Mary E. Frank and George C. Frank. She attended Woodstock High School and went on to receive her Associates Degree in the medical field. Christine worked at Valley Hi nursing home for several years. She continued her work caring for others at Centegra Health for nineteen years as a nurse tech. She later completed her training at First Institute and became a medical assistant.



Christine was very smart and caring. She dedicated her life to helping others. She loved her family with her whole heart and soul. Christine enjoyed reading, crime shows, her Chihuahuas, and spending time with her family.



Christine will be deeply missed by her sweetheart, Thomas Deuchler; sister, Kerry Wilson; son, Alex; daughters, Elizabeth, Mariah, Savannah, Charlotte; nieces, Anna, Katie, Eleanor; nephew, Sam; grandchildren, Xander, Mason, Leeyah, Rainen, Violet; Thomas's grandchildren, Layla and Jake.



Memorial gathering will be Monday, June 3rd 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church 312 Lincoln Ave. Woodstock, IL.



For more information, call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney funeral home at (815) 338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com Published in the Northwest Herald on June 2, 2019