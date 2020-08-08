Christopher Dean Kubacki
Born: March 1, 1970
Died: August 5, 2020
Christopher Dean Kubacki was born on March 1, 1970 in Crown Point, Indiana to Barbara Ann Ringo and Phillip Stanley Kubacki. Chris went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 5, 2020 after a valiant battle with stomach cancer.
Chris is survived by his beloved wife Karin Rindal Kubacki and his devoted son Martin Maximillian "Max" Kubacki as well as his siblings Phillip (Valarie) Kubacki, Theresa Hansbury, Joy (Tom) Hansbury and Michael (Maritza) Kubacki.
Chris had an adventurous spirit and a love of history. A middle school teacher by profession, Chris was an avid Civil War re-enactor and met his wife during a reenactment.
Chris later developed an interest in World War II and joined the 517th Parachute Regimental Combat Team. He also spent five years as a member of the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team and served in the demanding role of Operations Officer for the team. Chris made 103 jumps with the ADT, including - in 2019 - a historic reenactment of the Allies' D-Day Invasion of Normandy, France.
Chris was committed to Jesus and spent 15 years as a member of the Worship Team at Springbrook Community Church in Huntley, enthusiastically praising God with his drums or guitar on most Sunday mornings. His talents were so often praised by one church cohort that his family often joked that he had a Blue-Haired Fan Club and his ability to keep the focus on God without vanity or self-consciousness was greatly admired by his fellow Worship Team members.
Chris also excelled at woodworking. He created historically accurate architectural ornaments and furniture for homes and churches. He particularly enjoyed combining different varieties of wood, creating unique patterns and crafting beautiful yet functional everyday items.
A member of Model A Restorers Club, Chris enjoyed any excuse to take a drive with his wife and son in his own Model A.
Chris was particularly passionate about history books and loved discussing and debating with friends over a meal. His breadth of historical knowledge was immense and he loved bringing history alive by relating colorful anecdotes, wearing period dress with complete historical accuracy or driving his Model A to a Prohibition re-enactment.
In a world marked by so many people seeking to be noticed, Chris stood out by not seeking any notoriety at all. He was good at what he did and good to others while he did it. And, so people gravitated to him. He was one of God's gentlemen among us, and we have all benefited. He will be sorely missed.
A funeral will be Wednesday, August 12, at 12 noon with a visitation to begin at 10am at Springbrook Community Church, 10115 Algonquin Rd., Huntley. Burial will follow at Crystal Lake Union Cemetery.
