Christopher Dennis Byrnes
Born: December 15, 1938; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 11, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Christopher Dennis "Kip" Byrnes, of McHenry, died peacefully at age 80 on October 11, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, after suffering from ALS. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Chris was born December 15, 1938 in Chicago, to Thomas E. Byrnes and Virginia (Howell) Byrnes. He grew up in Deerfield, Ill., and later Woodstock, Ill., with his siblings David Byrnes (Susan), Nina Foster, Peggy Haley (Phillip), Tony Byrnes (Jerry Grennan), Thomas Byrnes, Mary Jo Byrnes, Gael Byrnes (Curtis Staiger), Jamie Byrnes, Monica Byrnes and Brendan Byrnes. He graduated from Saint Mary's High School in Woodstock and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. In 1960 he married Janet Hanrahan of Woodstock at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Woodstock.
Throughout his career Chris was active in the Real Estate profession, establishing Byrnes Brothers Realty with his brother David. The office had 4 locations serving Chrystal Lake, McHenry, Woodstock and Algonquin. He had an extensive career as a financial home mortgage specialist with positions in management, and executive leadership working for major companies such as GMAC, Sears Financial and Wells Fargo. He was very proud of his accomplishments being recognized with awards for hard work and dedication. He later opened Fox Valley Mortgage independently serving the greater Chicagoland area as a home mortgage specialist for many years.
He loved spending time with family and vacationing at his lakeside home in Mercer Wis. His favorite home was the former one-room schoolhouse in Bull Valley where he spent countless hours planting and tending the arboretum that now delights all who visit the property.
He is remembered for his warmth, wit, charm and wonderful stories. Simple pleasures made him the happiest and his greatest joy was being surrounded by the family he adored. Being a grandfather brought out the best in him as he lived a full life of faith and family.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years; 5 children, Lucy Tonyan (Chuck) of McHenry, J. Elizabeth Byrnes of Los Angeles, Cal., Erin Bailey (Scott) of Wausau, Wis., Kathryn Trocki (Todd) of McHenry and Christopher Byrnes (Mary) of St Louis, Mo.; 10 grandchildren: Theresa (Ted) Kratschmer, Rachel (Jack) Starkey, Janet Tonyan, Andrew Trocki, Joe Trocki, Matthew Trocki, Jessica Bailey, Patrick Bailey, Aiden Byrnes and Samuel Byrnes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved sister, Danielle Riley.
The visitation will be from 10 to 11am Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Church of the Holy Apostles in McHenry. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11am Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Church of the Holy Apostles in McHenry. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Foundation in Barrington, Ill. or the Les Turner ALS Foundation in Skokie, Ill.
His story will live on in our hearts.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 15, 2019