Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
2918 S. Country Club Rd
Woodstock, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
2918 S. Country Club Rd
Woodstock, IL
CHRISTOPHER P. QUINNEY


Christopher Paul Quinney

Born: May 9, 1958

Died: April 30, 2019

Christopher Paul Quinney of Crystal Lake passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 at Alden of LongGrove. He was born May 9, 1958 in Richmond Heights, MO to Charles Thomas andJacklyn (nee Sullivan) Quinney.

Christopher was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Iran Conflict.

He was happiest when he was in the sky or on the road driving all over the country. Chris was a devoted care taker and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His terrific sense of humor will be missed by all.

Christopher is survived by his devoted mother, Jacklyn; siblings, Marcy Quinney, Marian Weaver, Charles (Julie) Quinney, John (Terri) Quinney, David Quinney, Amy (Clayton) Vowels, and Matthew Quinney. Many nieces, nephews and extended family also survive.

He was preceded in death by father, Charles; his brother, Vincent; his niece, Jacky; and his step-father, William Faber.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10am until the time of funeral mass at 11am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 2918 S. Country Club Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098. Burial will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, thefamily requests memorials be made to Outreach Ministry at Resurrection Church, , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105,

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2019
