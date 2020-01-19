|
|
Chuck Schunk
Born: April 16, 1922; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 8, 2020; in Decatur, GA
After a brief illness, Charles A. "Chuck" Schunk died peacefully at home in Decatur, Georgia, on January 8, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
At Chuck's request, there will be no funeral service. The family will hold a private celebration of his life at a later date.
Chuck was born on April 16, 1922, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents Charles and Katarina Gumber Schunk. He graduated from Amundsen High School on Chicago's north side in 1940 and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1942 to 1945, being discharged with honors as a First Sergeant. Thirty-three months of Chuck's Marine Corps service were spent overseas, much of it in combat conditions during World War II.
Following his military service, Chuck graduated from the University of Illinois with a BS degree in Business Management in 1948. From 1948 to 1982, Chuck held various mid- and senior management positions in the Chicago area for the Glidden Company, All State Insurance Company, Fergason Associates, and The Racket Club, Ltd. After moving to San Diego in 1982, Chuck became an account executive for Baraban Securities in San Diego until he retired in 1997. He was most proud of his role in helping to build and then manage The Racket Club in Crystal Lake, Illinois, taking the indoor/outdoor tennis club from the idea phase to a thriving business.
Tennis was a huge part of Chuck's life, and he was devoted to the sport. He began playing at age ten with his brother, went on to start his high school's first tennis team, and then played three years of varsity tennis for the University of Illinois. A highly accomplished player over the years, Chuck was ranked in singles and doubles in the Chicago District Tennis Association, Midwest Tennis Association, San Diego Tennis Association, and the formidable Southern California Tennis Association. He was a Life Member of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and a proud member of the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) of teaching tennis professionals. He was an excellent tennis teacher and served as a teaching professional at several clubs, including Head Professional at The Racket Club. He moved to the Atlanta area in 2013 to be near family and continued teaching tennis part time informally into his 90s. He received a "Life Time Achievement Award" from the San Diego chapter of the USPTA in 2011.
Chuck was preceded in death by his son David, daughter Laura, and former wife Marianne. He is survived by daughter-in-law Laurie Schunk Bolen and her husband John of Avondale Estates, Georgia, grandsons Henry Schunk of Boston, Graham Schunk of Milledgeville, Georgia, and Ian Schunk of Boone, North Carolina, as well as niece Elin Gowdy of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chuck was a man of honesty, integrity and uncompromising principle, who encouraged others by word and example. He loved well and was well-loved. He will be missed but never forgotten.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 19, 2020