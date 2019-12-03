|
Claire Elaine Kent
Born: February 8, 1932 in Butte, NE
Died: November 27, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Claire Elaine Kent, 87, of Algonquin, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Journey Care Hospice in Barrington. She was born on February 8, 1932 in Butte, NE the daughter of Richard J. & Clara M. Tappe Fuehrer. In 1932 she moved with her parents to Sioux City, IA. She was first employed at the RKO Orpheum Theater and later took a position of bookkeeper and secretary tothe manager of the Sioux City Auditorium. Claire was a member of the Congregational Church of Algonquin.
She married Richard C. Kent on August 10, 1957 at South Sioux City,NB. Transfers with his job took them to Sioux Falls and Yankton in South Dakota and then to the Chicago area in 1962. As a homemaker, Claire took great pride in raising her children and enjoyed the love of her grandchildren as she watched and helped them to grow.
She is survived by her sons: Craig B., Roger S (Karen), and Steven B., and James A (Laura); six grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, three sisters and nine brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Congregational Church of Algonquin, 109 Washington St., Algonquin. Burial will follow at McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-8 PM in the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 201 S. Main St., Algonquin and on Wednesday morning in the church from 10:00 AM until the time of services. 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 3, 2019