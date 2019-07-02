Northwest Herald Obituaries
Born: January 27, 1934; in Chicago, IL

Died: June 29, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Clara Aguado (nee Palazzolo), 85, a 20-year resident of McHenry, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home. She was born in Chicago on January 27, 1934, to the late Anthony and Lena (nee DiJoseph) Palazzolo.

Clara was the cherished wife of the late Paul Luciano Aguado; loving sister of Phyllis (Peter) Alfano, Mary (Donald) Matulka, and the late Joseph (the late Betty) Palazzolo; and beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews, especially Donald, Lisa, Lena, Jolena, Santina, Francesca, Anthony, Joseph, Sam, and the late Peter.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, from 3 p.m. until the time of wake service at 8 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Visitation will resume Wednesday, July 3, from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove.

Memorials in Clara's name may be made to , , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, 800-805-5856, or the Advocate Charitable Foundation for Advocate at Home Hospice, www.AdvocateGiving.org, 3075 Highland Parkway Ste 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515, 630-929-6913.

You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 2, 2019
