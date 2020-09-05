1/1
Clarence R. Martin
1928 - 2020
Clarence R. Martin

Born: January 29, 1928; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 2, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL

Clarence R. Martin, 92, of Crystal Lake passed away September 2, 2020 at his home with his family and loving caregivers at his side.

He was born January 29, 1928 in Chicago to Ralph and Angeline (Dzuira) Martin. On October 5, 1947, he married Elaine Junkrowski.

Clarence was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was very hardworking; he taught his children and grandchildren that in order to be successful you must work harder than everyone else. His career was spent in construction. He had his own business but also worked for various companies and retired from Turner Construction in Chicago where he was a great construction manager placed on the most important projects. Clarence would work on anything from high-rise buildings in Chicago to highly detailed carpentry projects. He was known for his meticulous carpentry skills.

Clarence was a 70 year resident of Crystal Lake. He had a strong faith and was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as an usher. He was a very warm and loving person, often when he would shake someone's hand he would pull them in for a hug. Many people at church knew him for this loving act.

Clarence enjoyed spending hours preparing gourmet meals for his family. He also had a sweet tooth and especially enjoyed sweet rolls. He was a dog lover, and was known to fatten them up by giving them too many treats. As a hobby, Clarence would build and fly large, highly detailed model airplanes.

Clarence is survived by his daughter, Jeanne Reitinger; his daughters-in-law, Kimberly Martin, Amy Martin, and Julie Martin; his grandchildren, Scott (Lauren) Martin, Nick (Gina) Martin, Elaine (Brian) Piasecki, Tom (Katie) Martin, Nicole (Matt) Roark, Alyssa Martin; his great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Kalianne, Anderson, Mila, Amelia; his brother, Tony Buonauro.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; his sons, Robert Martin, Donald Martin, David Martin, Bruce Martin; his son-in-law, Tim Reitinger.

In keeping with Clarence's giving nature, he chose to donate his body to science so that others may learn. The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date.

For those wishing to make a donation, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.



Published in Northwest Herald from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
8154591760
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
