Claudette C. Krevesky



Born: January 15, 1940



Died: March 30, 2019



Claudette C. Krevesky, passed in peace, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born at home, January 15, 1940, in Chicago Illinois. She loved sharing the story of the winter storm during her birth.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, sister, Dolores and brother, James; and is survived by her brother, Leonard Mikuta (Carol) of Hayward WI; her daughters, Cherylann (Larry) Krevesky-Karkos, Renee (Greg) Bruning, and Celeste (Brent) Wheat; her grandchildren, Rachel (Damien) Ek-Buczkowske, Jacqueline LoBue, Christopher Karkos, Kaitlin (John) Wheat-Zurick, Stephen Karkos, Alex LoBue, Lucas Wheat and Kyle Wheat; and her great-grandson, John Zurick.



Claudette was a long-time resident of Cary and Palatine IL. She loved to read murder mysteries, play Pinochle, and Rummikub. She will be remembered by her family and friends. She will be entombed at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum, 7201 Archer Avenue, Justice, IL 60458.



In lieu of cards and flowers, please send donations to .



Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL. INFO: 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary