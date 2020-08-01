Claudine Catherine Corsini
Born: January 9, 1940, in Chicago, IL
Died: July 29, 2020; in Island Lake, IL
Claudine Catherine Corsini, age 80, of Island Lake, passed away July 29, 2020, at her home. She was born on January 9, 1940, in Chicago to Claude and Mary (Palmieri) Corsini.
In 1958, Claudine graduated from Luther North High School in Chicago. She went on to graduate from beauty school and later in life studied art. Claudine was a talented artist who loved to do oil paintings. She enjoyed sewing, playing the piano, and cooking (her family never turned down a home-cooked meal). She was a quick study learning new things, such as learning how to refinish furniture. Claudine made everything beautiful. Her biggest thrill in life was her grandchildren, whom she adored.
Survivors include daughter, Laureen (Fred) Sandoval, of Waterloo, Iowa, son Ray (Trish) Hupke of McHenry; and five grandchildren, Gianna and Anthony Sandoval, Nathan Hupke, and Andrew and Craig Spittle.
Claudine was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. in the funeral home.
In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.
For further information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com
, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Claudine on her tribute wall.