Clifford Esdohr Hunn, Jr.Born: June 24, 1932Died: November 20, 2020Clifford Esdohr Hunn, Jr. D.D.S., 88, entered into eternal life on November 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 24, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, the first child of Clifford Sr. and Emilie (Daum) Hunn. His young years were spent with his parents and two younger brothers in Chicago. As a youth, he possessed a keen imagination and curiosity and loved to experiment with all things scientific. Many of his dubious "scientific" experiments were hatched from a prankster mindset and involved some form of madcap pyrotechnics. (During those days and many that followed, his family credits Cliff's guardian angel for working overtime.) In tamer moments at his maternal grandmother's circa 1900 farmhouse, he enjoyed learning how to shuck peas, can tomatoes, bake pies, pluck chickens, and "prepare" rabbits for one-pot stews. As a young man he studied engineering at Purdue University and Northern Illinois University. Eventually deciding that engineering wasn't for him, he changed course and was accepted at Loyola Dental School in Chicago. That move launched his lifelong career in dentistry, which proved to be a hand-in-glove fit for his skill sets and temperament.His adventures reached a zenith when he married his sweetheart Diane Zak the day before his "golden" 24th birthday on June 23, 1956, in Park Ridge, Illinois. She was the love of his life, and they were blessed to share 64 years of marriage.In October of 1957, Cliff and his bride Diane moved to Crystal Lake, Illinois, which at the time boasted a population of around 6,000. Soon to be a father at the age of 25, Cliff began his dental practice in January of 1958, becoming one of the first five dentists in Crystal Lake. Cliff went on to establish a flourishing practice in the burgeoning town, which for the next 54 years provided a rich opportunity for him to treat a trove of troubled teeth and preserve a plethora of pearly whites.Anyone familiar with Dr. Clifford E. Hunn, D.D.S. knew him to be an exceptional dentist whose gentle touch, dedication, and professionalism were in a class of their own. His "secret sauce" was that, to him, dentistry was not only a career, but a vocation. His exquisite dental restorations drew the incredulous praise of dental professionals around the country who had "adopted" Dr. Hunn's transferred patients and were compelled to call his office, exclaiming, "I want to speak with the man who did this extraordinary restoration/procedure, because I've never seen anything like it in my life!" Dr. Hunn's superpowers in dentistry were surpassed only by his relationships with his patients. Most people who entered his office as patients left as lifelong friends, and news of his retirement brought as many tears as good wishes.To Cliff, living meant enthusiastic, cheerful engagement and doing, of which dentistry was but one facet. He was also a gifted artist, a creative chef, and a prolific photographer, whose passions fueled a lifelong interest in a myriad of hobbies and projects. Some of his favorite culinary specialties resurrected the traditional holiday recipes of his childhood baking days with his grandma "Onnie". Every Christmas, Diane and the kids eagerly anticipated the heavenly aroma of Cliffs yulekaken baking in the oven and the rolling out of his legendary gingerbread cookies (meticulously frosted in layers and stages for days). In addition to his superb chefery, Cliff found joy in rich conversations with anyone he happened to meet; comedy in all its varieties; classical music and Christian hymns; sketching, painting, crafting, and sculpting; camping and fishing; hiking and biking; swimming and snorkeling; home gardening and observing nature; and exploring the great outdoors, especially the scenic north woods. A world of cherished memories revolved around annual family vacations to Eagle River and Door County, Wisconsin. Cliff was a life-long learner and entered the computer age with a passion, never afraid of advances in technology or the newest invention. Whatever the interest or subject, Cliff would jump in with both feet, doing the research and getting the latest gear, all of which he later donated to his favorite charities. He left behind tens of thousands of family photos and slides, and many hundreds of hours of home movies of his family's life, providing a treasure-trove of memories for his loved ones.Despite his demanding career and varied outside interests, Cliff found time to give back to his community in a variety of roles. Many of his volunteer positions reflected his strong interest in serving the needs of children around the world and those with developmental disabilities. He volunteered with Kiwanis International and was a founding member of Options and Advocacy for McHenry County, a service agency providing advocacy and education for people with developmental disabilities. In later years, he established and taught the first Sunday school classes for residents at Sheltered Village in Woodstock, Illinois, using the creative Bible lessons that he and his wife Diane crafted and presented together. Another favorite volunteer activity of the Diane-and-Cliff team was providing weekly literacy and math support to elementary students at Mary Endres Elementary School in Woodstock, Illinois. In addition to his many memberships and accomplishments, Cliff routinely contributed to charities and causes beyond counting. In all these ways and more, he appropriated a wealth of opportunities to positively affect the lives of many precious souls in need of support.It was impossible to spend time with Cliff without appreciating his unique temperament. He possessed an upbeat sense of humor and an easy-going, jovial wit, often displaying a mischievous side that made him especially fun to be around. He was also strong-willed, lionhearted, and as much of a daredevil as his family would allow - rarely meeting a rule he couldn't bend, a boundary he couldn't push, or an authority he couldn't challenge. This personality trait manifested itself at a young age, when he single-handedly removed his dental braces with a pair of pliers because he deemed them a nuisance. Cliff's iron will and maverick bent were indeed forces to be reckoned with, leading to some hair-raising adventures and bearing the potential for good or ill throughout his life. But as much as Cliff could be fiercely stubborn, he was in equal measure a kind and gentle soul, a compassionate listener, and a champion encourager. He was unfailingly welcoming and accepting, and he always offered an open heart and a supportive shoulder to lean on.Above all his interests and passions, Cliff's joy in and love of his family comprised the centerpiece of everything for which he worked and strived. It was this steady fire in his heart that illuminated, nourished, warmed, inspired, and guided his "tribe" throughout his life. Cliff relished the domestic tranquility of home and was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He treasured his family and spoke of each individual member with tremendous love and pride, never missing an opportunity to show his appreciation for each of them and affirm their unique qualities. Cliff's biggest enjoyment was family fun and games for all. Memorable times spent with family and friends often included high-spirited shenanigans and lots of laughter. He delighted in embracing his role as a grandfather and took an active role as mentor and role model, playing an instrumental part in his grandchildren's spiritual growth and development. "Uncle Cliff" was also regarded as a second or surrogate dad by a number of his children's friends in their growing up years. Nor were Cliff's family connections limited to human beings. Throughout his life, he enjoyed the devoted affections of many canine companions, and he also nurtured an extended family of birds, squirrels, and chipmunks - including one in recent times named Alvin who nibbled peanuts from his hand.A servant-hearted man of faith, Cliff was a deeply committed follower of Christ who embodied the love of Jesus in his simple daily acts of compassion and support. His kindness and generosity extended near and far - to family, friends, and incalculable others around the world whom he never knew. He taught by example the importance of exercising unconditional love and forgiveness, cultivating a spirit of thankfulness in all circumstances, and serving others generously in order to escape the prison of self. His supreme goal was to honor God with his life. He always knew where to place credit for the good things that came his way, as demonstrated by one of his most oft-spoken praises, "All glory to God".For Cliff, the cornerstones of life were those things that would endure for all time - faith, hope, and love. He set his sights on that future time and place where, in the words of J.R. Tolkien, "everything sad comes untrue". His steadfast hope and most coveted prize was the imperishable inheritance which he has now received through Christ, kept for him in Heaven.Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford E. Hunn, Sr. and Emilie (Daum) Hunn, and his brother, William J. Hunn. He is survived by his bride of 64 years, Diane Hunn (nee Zak); his four children, Catherine Hunn, Deborah Hunn Elliott (Lawrence), Clifford E. Hunn III/aka Chip (Jennifer), and Daniel Hunn; his five grandchildren, Jennifer Bays (Nick), Clifford E. Hunn IV, Stephen Elliott, Emilie Burmiester (Kyle), and Sarah Elliott; his great-granddaughter Charlotte Bays; his brother Dr. Robert Hunn (Susan); several nieces and nephews; and many devoted friends. They will miss him dearly, but look forward to a glorious reunion celebration with plenty of laughter and hugs all around.The family would like to extend a special thank you for the wonderful care they received from Journey Care Hospice in Barrington. No memorial service is planned at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, Cliff would ask you to give someone you love a hug, share a plate of Christmas cookies and a cup of hot cocoa this season, and consider making a donation to Sheltered Village in Woodstock, Illinois or Pioneer Center for Human Services in McHenry, Illinois.