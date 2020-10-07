1/
Clifford Lee Hadick
Clifford Lee Hadick

Born: September 22, 1946; in Chicago, IL

Died: October 4, 2020; in Crystla Lake, IL

Clifford Lee Hadick, age 74, of McHenry passed away on October 4, 2020 At Springs of Crystal Lake.

He was born on September 22, 1946 in Chicago, IL the son of Warren and Marilyn Hadick. He married the love of his life Linda Blake on December 31, 1971 at St. Mary Church in McHenry.

Clifford was a proud veteran of United States Navy, having served in Vietnam from 1965 to 1969. He retired after many years as a construction project manager.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Linda; his children: Christopher Hadick, Leigh (Tom) Fritts, Patricia Hadick, Timothy Hadick, Catherine (Chris) Liesch, Michael (Nicole) Hadick and Therese Hadick; his grandchildren: Blake, Grace, Natalie, Avery, Bennett, Nora, Tripp, Hannah and Milo as well as his brother Clay Hadick.

He was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Marilyn.

Family will be hosting a celebration of life gathering at their home in McHenry on October 11, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675.

Funeral Arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home in McHenry, IL .


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
