Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anello Funeral & Cremation Services
1841 S. Calumet Ave., Unit 1606
Chicago, IL 60616
847-951-9953
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schaid Residence
1919 Anthony Lane
McHenry, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Schaid Residence
1919 Anthony Lane
McHenry, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Vedder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford R. "Butch" Vedder


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford R. "Butch" Vedder Obituary
Clifford R. Vedder

Clifford R. "Butch" Vedder, 73, of Savanna, IL, passed away August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia, nee Freund; loving father of Carolee (Larry) Harvey, Stephanie Vedder, Adrian (Robert) Schaid and Amy (Warren) Austin;cherished grandfather of Forrest (Katie, fiance'), Chaise, Autumn, Madelyn, Alaina and Charlie; devoted son of the late Clifford Vedder and Mariam and William Maves ; dearest brother of Judy (Bruce) Scott and Norma Lee (Sanford)Bergsten, Larry and the late Frank Vedder; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Butch had an infectious laugh while telling stories of the past. He had a great love for nature and history, but his greatest passions were fishing and time spent with his family.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, September 14th from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. With a celebration of life service at 3:00 p.m. at the Schaid Residence, 1919 Anthony Lane, McHenry (Village of Lakemoor).Interment private at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight, Inc., 175South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505.

Info., anellofuneralandcremation.com or 847-951-9953.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now