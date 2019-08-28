|
Clifford R. Vedder
Clifford R. "Butch" Vedder, 73, of Savanna, IL, passed away August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia, nee Freund; loving father of Carolee (Larry) Harvey, Stephanie Vedder, Adrian (Robert) Schaid and Amy (Warren) Austin;cherished grandfather of Forrest (Katie, fiance'), Chaise, Autumn, Madelyn, Alaina and Charlie; devoted son of the late Clifford Vedder and Mariam and William Maves ; dearest brother of Judy (Bruce) Scott and Norma Lee (Sanford)Bergsten, Larry and the late Frank Vedder; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Butch had an infectious laugh while telling stories of the past. He had a great love for nature and history, but his greatest passions were fishing and time spent with his family.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, September 14th from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. With a celebration of life service at 3:00 p.m. at the Schaid Residence, 1919 Anthony Lane, McHenry (Village of Lakemoor).Interment private at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight, Inc., 175South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505.
Info., anellofuneralandcremation.com or 847-951-9953.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 28, 2019