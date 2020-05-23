Clyde Foster Winter III
Born: January 6, 1944; in Evanston, IL
Died: May 19, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Clyde "Bud" Foster Winter III, age 76, died peacefully at his Woodstock, IL home on May 19, 2020. Clyde is survived by his wife of 53 years, Eleanor; their three children, Karen (Joe) Wietermann, Brad (Caly) Winter, and Amy (Alex) Patrickus; and their eight grandchildren, Bradley, Kaitlyn, Amanda, Lauren, Hannah, Connor, Liliana, and Allison. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lee Winter.
Clyde was born on January 6, 1944 in Evanston, IL to parents, Clyde Winter Jr. and Lois (Maun) Winter. He graduated from Ripon College with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics as well as completing the US Army ROTC receiving a commission as an officer in the Transportation Corps of the Army. In 1966 he married Eleanor Kumbier in Oshkosh, WI.
Shortly after enlisting in the Army, Clyde received his orders for Vietnam. Commissioned at the rank of 1st Lieutenant he primarily served as a convoy commander. During his time overseas he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces. He was discharged from active duty with full honors in August of 1968.
Clyde was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient and loving father. He and Eleanor moved to Wheeling, IL in 1972 to raise their family. Professionally, he worked in the commercial credit field until he retired in 2009.
Clyde was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Woodstock, IL and believed in God, Country and family. He enjoyed spending time with his family and they will always remember him for his quick-witted sense of humor while always wearing a smile.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Grace Lutheran Church, 1300 Kishwaukee Valley Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098.
Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake.
For information and to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411.
Born: January 6, 1944; in Evanston, IL
Died: May 19, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Clyde "Bud" Foster Winter III, age 76, died peacefully at his Woodstock, IL home on May 19, 2020. Clyde is survived by his wife of 53 years, Eleanor; their three children, Karen (Joe) Wietermann, Brad (Caly) Winter, and Amy (Alex) Patrickus; and their eight grandchildren, Bradley, Kaitlyn, Amanda, Lauren, Hannah, Connor, Liliana, and Allison. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lee Winter.
Clyde was born on January 6, 1944 in Evanston, IL to parents, Clyde Winter Jr. and Lois (Maun) Winter. He graduated from Ripon College with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics as well as completing the US Army ROTC receiving a commission as an officer in the Transportation Corps of the Army. In 1966 he married Eleanor Kumbier in Oshkosh, WI.
Shortly after enlisting in the Army, Clyde received his orders for Vietnam. Commissioned at the rank of 1st Lieutenant he primarily served as a convoy commander. During his time overseas he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces. He was discharged from active duty with full honors in August of 1968.
Clyde was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient and loving father. He and Eleanor moved to Wheeling, IL in 1972 to raise their family. Professionally, he worked in the commercial credit field until he retired in 2009.
Clyde was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Woodstock, IL and believed in God, Country and family. He enjoyed spending time with his family and they will always remember him for his quick-witted sense of humor while always wearing a smile.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Grace Lutheran Church, 1300 Kishwaukee Valley Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098.
Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake.
For information and to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 23, 2020.