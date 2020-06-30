Clyde Wilfred Seager
Born: February 13, 1932
Died: June 25, 2020
Clyde Wilfred Seager, 88, avid pilot, devoted church goer, and life-long gearhead left to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was struck by a sudden infection and passed away quickly. Clyde was married for over 50 years to his beloved wife, June, who passed away last year. He recently moved back to the Chicago area after spending over 15 happy retirement years in Gulf Breeze, Florida.
Born on February 13, 1932 in Chicago, Clyde was the son of Harry and Evelyn Seager. After his parents divorced, his extraordinary Aunt Ceil became a devoted caregiver to him during a very difficult time in his life. Growing up, most of his extended family lived in the same neighborhood and his sister and cousins were his closest buddies, especially his little cousin, Alfred, who often came by to cook him breakfast.
Gifted at math and science, Clyde skipped ahead in school and was only 16 when he went to study engineering at Purdue U. His youth and the distractions of building airplanes and racing cars got in the way of his studies and Clyde left Indiana before completing his degree. After serving in the Army as a dental assistant, Clyde landed in the tool and die trade. In 1972, he launched Teknikraft Tool, Inc., and he and June worked together to build a thriving business. After 30 successful years, they sold the company and retired to Florida.
More than anything, Clyde loved to fly, and he built many fine airplanes over the course of his life. There wasn't a sport he didn't like and he was a devoted fan of the Cubs and the Bears. He especially enjoyed watching his grandson, Logan, play baseball and hockey. He had a beautiful singing voice and sang in his church choir for almost 30 years. A lover of Big Bands and crooners, his Alexa was on a constant loop of Glen Miller and Frank Sinatra. He was a great admirer of his grandson, Marco's, musical talents and always made time to watch his YouTube channel of performances. Since returning to Illinois, the favorite part of his day was his 4:30 phone call with his sister, Diane, who did so much to shepherd him through the difficult transition from living independently in Florida to assisted living in Woodstock.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June (nee Obert), his Aunt Cecilia Seager, his brother-in-law, Bud Schulz, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his loving daughters, Julie Volckens (Robert) of Lafayette, CO and Janice Sievertson (Michael) of Carpentersville, IL, his grandsons, Marco and Logan, his devoted sister, Diane Schulz (Woodstock, IL), cousins Ann and Alfred Seager (Gulf Breeze, FL), nephews Steve Schulz (Ellen) and Michael Schulz (Renee), and many cousins and great-nephews and nieces who meant so much to him.
His ashes will be interred next to June's at the Ridgefield-Crystal Lake Presbyterian Church columbarium in Crystal Lake, IL once the pandemic has passed and family and friends can join together again to celebrate his life and sing some of his favorite hymns. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ridgefield-Crystal Lake Presbyterian Church or Gulf Breeze Presbyterian Church in Florida.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.