Cody Fortman
Born: December 27, 1992
Died: August 9, 2019
Cody Fortman, age 26, of Random Lake, WI passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 9, 2019.
He was born in Roscoe, IL on December 27, 1992, son of Daniel and Meg (Regan) Fortman.
Cody attended grade school in the Roscoe area and graduated from Hononegah Community High School in 2011.
He was only 4 years old when he started riding dirt bikes with daddy and he grew to love not only racing, but also go on weekend adventures with dad and his buddies. He raced for many years, wearing the number 304. He loved his dog, Chester and he was his best buddy. He was always the smiling face wherever he went, and loved spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include: Parents: Dan and Meg of Random Lake; Sister: Kayla (Ernie) Downing of Brodhead, WI; Niece: Abigail; Grandparents: Leona Fortman of Crystal Lake, IL and Don and Mary Regan of Florence, KY; as well as many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by: Grandfather: Fran Fortman.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday (August 25, 2019) at New Horizon U.C.C., 9663 State Hwy 144, Kewaskum, WI 53040. Visitation will take place from 1:00-3:00 P.M. with services to follow at 3:00 P.M. Rev. Christine Wilke, Pastor of the Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Cody's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 14, 2019