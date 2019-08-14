|
|
Colin Douglas MacMeekin
Colin Douglas MacMeekin 70, of McHenry passed away peacefully at home on Saturday August 3rd surrounded by his loving family. Colin is survived by his spouse of 37 years Anna. Sons Dion MacMeekin and Andrew (Sara) MacMeekin. Loving grandfather to Hunter and Savannah. Brother Andrew (Mary Beth) MacMeekin. Colin is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Colin is preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Rita MacMeekin, and his sister Rita Comstock Sharkey.
Colin proudly served in the United States Navy, and returned home to complete his education, including a law degree from Lewis University. After college Colin worked for the McHenry County States Attorney, also the firm of Narusis and Narusis. Colin was a special public defender for the county for several years and in private practice.
Memorial visitation Saturday August 17th at the First United Methodist Church 3717 Main Street in McHenry from 10a-11am, Service at 11am.
Celebration of Life Open House from Noon to 3pm at 31 North Banquets 217 Front Street (Route 31) McHenry.
In lieu of flowers donations in Colin's name are appreciated to www.luriechildrens.org/or www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019