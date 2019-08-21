|
|
Colleen L. Mantor
Born: December 11, 1968; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 7, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Colleen L. Mantor, age 50, of McHenry IL, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born in Chicago on December 11, 1968, the daughter of (the late) Robert E. and Alice M. Mantor.
Colleen was a waitress/bartender, working many years at the Clearwater Beach Hotel in Florida and at John Evans in Crystal Lake. She also worked at auto dealerships mainly in the after-market position.
Colleen enjoyed going out for drinks with her brothers. She also enjoyed gardening, Investigation Discovery, crossword puzzles, sudoko and John Grisham. She had a green thumb like her grandma Mary. Needless to say she took care of her mom's plants. Colleen was loving, thoughtful and kind. She was always there to help. She touched many lives.
Colleen will be missed by her mother, Alice M. Mantor; siblings: Robert M. Mantor, Michael R. Mantor; aunts: Mary Ann King, Rita Corrigan, Kristina Stafen; uncle: Richard King; Dear friend Richie Stern and her cousins as well as friends, who are like family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Mantor; uncle: Frank J. Stafen and dog: Niko.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 12pm to 2pm, with Memorial Service beginning at 2pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held after the service, from 3-6 pm at 31 North Banquets, 217 Front Street (Route 31) McHenry, IL. All are welcome.
For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call (815)385-0063.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 21, 2019