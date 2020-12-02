Colleen M. Rogers
Born: February 8, 1957; in Woodstock, IL
Died: November 29, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Colleen M. Rogers, age 63, of McHenry passed away on November 29, 2020 at her home.
She was born on February 8, 1957 in Woodstock, IL the daughter of Jerome and Dolores Rogers.
Colleen obtained a Bachelor's degree in Peer Counseling from Sagamon State University in Springfield Illinois. Prior to becoming a Special Education teacher, she worked for Easter House in Chicago as an adoption counselor and later founded Family Resources, an organization that helped to counsel and facilitate adoption in Florida. Later in life Colleen made a decision to go back to school and obtained a Master's Degree in Elementary Special Education. She worked for Woodland School District 50 for many years, being named the teacher of the year in 2018 and 2019. She truly enjoyed helping children throughout her life and career. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time at the beach, shopping and being with her family.
She is survived by her siblings: Patti Spangler (the late Rich Spangler), Paul (Valerie) Rogers, Chris (Jill) Rogers, Mark (Barbara) Rogers, Matthew (Jean) Rogers, and Andrew Rogers as well as many nieces, nephews and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jerome and Dolores Rogers and brother-in-law Rich Spangler.
Private family visitation will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry IL. Friends are welcome to join the family at Church of Holy Apostles for a Funeral Mass on December 3, 2020 at 10:30am. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Countryside Catholic Cemetery, McHenry, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607.